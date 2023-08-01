Journey Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $523.38. 9,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $541.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $574.66.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $3,076,019. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

