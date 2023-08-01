Journey Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 129.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 30,930 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $3,475,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $58,502.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,781.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares in the company, valued at $17,736,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $58,502.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,781.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,339,205 shares of company stock worth $220,973,224. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

SNX stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $98.14. 37,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.56. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

