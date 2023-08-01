Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Update

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 221,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Jowell Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JWEL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 28,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,526. Jowell Global has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31.

Institutional Trading of Jowell Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jowell Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Jowell Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

