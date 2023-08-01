JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $199.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $199.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.21.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,718. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.32. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $145.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

