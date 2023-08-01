JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) to Issue $0.37 Dividend

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2023

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3659 per share on Friday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

JEPQ stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.04. 1,452,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.