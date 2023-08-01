JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) to Issue $0.37 Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3659 per share on Friday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

JEPQ stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.04. 1,452,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

