JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.37% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JMST traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.49. 166,955 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

