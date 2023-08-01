Kadena (KDA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.71 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, Kadena has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a total market cap of $133.73 million and $1.71 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kadena Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,854,694 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

