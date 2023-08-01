Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance

KCLI stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.95 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

