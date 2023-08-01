Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,046 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 32.1% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $33,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,127,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,443. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

