Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 0.4% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $455.06. The stock had a trading volume of 268,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $434.64 and its 200 day moving average is $391.34.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

