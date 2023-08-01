Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $70,000 Holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of ContextLogic worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 166.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,102 shares during the period.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WISH. Loop Capital downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ContextLogic from $4.40 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ContextLogic Stock Down 9.5 %

ContextLogic stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. 2,184,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,416. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.46.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.91) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.79 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 72.85% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. Analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -15 EPS for the current year.

About ContextLogic

(Free Report)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.