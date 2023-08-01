Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 38.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 8.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.
NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $199.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.81.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
