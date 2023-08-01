Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.97. 1,430,154 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.