Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $485.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.85 million. Kennametal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.75-$2.15 EPS.

Kennametal Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE KMT traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMT. Barclays boosted their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,786 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,125,000 after purchasing an additional 297,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 349,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kennametal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,813,000 after buying an additional 133,553 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

