Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Grows Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS NOBL traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.56. The company had a trading volume of 367,942 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average is $91.84.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

