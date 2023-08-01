Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 497.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,150 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 6.7% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.14. 1,204,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
