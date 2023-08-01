Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 497.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,150 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 6.7% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.14. 1,204,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.