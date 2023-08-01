Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.3% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.12. 4,641,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,352,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.10.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.