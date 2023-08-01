Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 281 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,778,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,804,000 after purchasing an additional 640,560 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,488.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,165,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,402 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,507,000 after purchasing an additional 89,136 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,427,000 after purchasing an additional 516,445 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,750,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,829,000 after purchasing an additional 299,705 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,633. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $48.10.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

