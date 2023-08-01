Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.48. 332,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,692. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.63 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.88.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

