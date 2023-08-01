Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 160.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 0.7% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 129,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $220,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 11.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $2,501,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.9 %

Amgen stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,157. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.79. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.12.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.