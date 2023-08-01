Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 0.6% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,505,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $189.70. 1,764,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.52 and its 200 day moving average is $174.52. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.11 and a 52-week high of $194.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,582 shares of company stock worth $16,489,213. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

