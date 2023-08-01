Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 187.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,067,232,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $239.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,626,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,091. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.24. The stock has a market cap of $449.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,450 shares of company stock worth $11,872,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

