KOK Price Hits $0.0089 on Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $204,479.72 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00020888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017640 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00014045 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,901.73 or 1.00017066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000082 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00926449 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $94,495.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

