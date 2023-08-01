Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KHC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.7 %

KHC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,917,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,370. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.