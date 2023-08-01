Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $100,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $100,954.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $65,428.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,986.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,175. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 53,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,344,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,126,000 after acquiring an additional 325,570 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,036,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,925,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,405,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. 171,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.27 and a beta of 0.81. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.