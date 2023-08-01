Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Update

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $59.54. 74,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,169. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,600. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.