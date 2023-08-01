L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Lifted by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXFree Report) by 102.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 0.6% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,956,000 after buying an additional 832,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after acquiring an additional 775,738 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,070,000 after buying an additional 606,598 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,700. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.36. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.08.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

