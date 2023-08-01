Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 0.3% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,368. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $166.93 and a 1-year high of $222.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.50 and a 200 day moving average of $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

