Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$47.21 million for the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 109.17%.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LIF traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.29. 84,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,931. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.85. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$26.66 and a 1 year high of C$39.59.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.61%.

LIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.