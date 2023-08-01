Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,823. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.51 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.73.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $12,973,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

About Landstar System

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.