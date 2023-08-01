Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.97. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $82.79.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.