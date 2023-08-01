Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 2,245 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

PayPal Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $75.00. 8,835,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,903,791. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

