Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 87,100.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $44.27. 298,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,805. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 0.95. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at $291,781.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,781.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,553.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.