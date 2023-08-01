Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 8.2 %

NYSE CAT traded up $21.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,032,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,561. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $287.48. The company has a market capitalization of $147.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.99 and its 200 day moving average is $235.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

