Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.54% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.49. 4,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,774. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

