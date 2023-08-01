Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,769,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,972. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.47 and its 200 day moving average is $194.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.93 billion, a PE ratio of 588.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,738,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,032,218 shares of company stock valued at $219,791,461 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

