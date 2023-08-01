Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Given New $37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Lazard from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LAZ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 282,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,125. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. Lazard has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Lazard had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,111.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,065,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,383,000 after purchasing an additional 128,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lazard by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,265,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,770,000 after purchasing an additional 149,199 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Lazard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lazard by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,677 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.