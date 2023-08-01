Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Buys 232,856 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,856 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 30.0% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $29,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,708,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS COWZ traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,154 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

