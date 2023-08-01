Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Makes New Investment in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 0.2% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 69.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 2.1 %

BNS stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.31. 1,887,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $63.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.7851 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

