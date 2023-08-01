Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the period. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF accounts for 0.3% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Shares of QINT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.14. 3,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,920. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.67.

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

