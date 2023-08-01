Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Announces Earnings Results

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Leidos updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.40-$6.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.40-$6.80 EPS.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.08. 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,989. Leidos has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $221,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

