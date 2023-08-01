Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Announces Earnings Results

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Leidos updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.40-$6.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.40-$6.80 EPS.
Leidos Stock Performance
Leidos stock traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.08. 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,989. Leidos has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Leidos Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.
Insider Transactions at Leidos
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $221,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.
Leidos Company Profile
Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
