Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $93.53, but opened at $96.00. Leidos shares last traded at $100.33, with a volume of 284,781 shares changing hands.

The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

A number of analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Leidos by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Leidos by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

