LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.5-48.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.86 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 0.6 %

LMAT stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 95,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,672. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.98.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

LMAT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 34,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $2,219,702.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 34,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $2,219,702.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,238 shares in the company, valued at $712,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 94,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,024,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,413,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,216,153.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,663 shares of company stock worth $9,642,430. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Stories

