LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.38 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.30 million-$51.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.35 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.82. 95,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,672. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $68.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.98.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 94,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,024,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,413,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,216,153.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 34,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $2,219,702.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 94,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,024,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,413,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,216,153.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,663 shares of company stock worth $9,642,430 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Articles

