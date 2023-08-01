Leslie’s (LESL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Leslie’s has set its FY23 guidance at $0.78-$0.86 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Leslie’s stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

