Leslie’s (LESL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Leslie’s has set its FY23 guidance at $0.78-$0.86 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Leslie’s Trading Up 1.9 %
Leslie’s stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional Trading of Leslie’s
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.
About Leslie’s
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Leslie’s
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Can the Amazon Partnership Put DISH Network Back on Track?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Snap Stock: Two Steps Forward and One Step Back In?
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- ONSemi Is On Target For New Highs In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.