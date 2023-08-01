Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,035.8% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSMP remained flat at $24.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. 25,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $24.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

