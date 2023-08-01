Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULST. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 6,504,424 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 714,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after buying an additional 425,009 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,884,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,700,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 475,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 198,583 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.19. 69,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,233. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $40.34.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

