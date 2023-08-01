Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDG. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 137,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 57,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,782,000.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SDG traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.49. 15,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,760. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 1-year low of $68.51 and a 1-year high of $84.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $403.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

