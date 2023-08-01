Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $633,000 Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 804.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 143,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 128,051 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.
Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.3 %
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Essential Utilities
In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.
