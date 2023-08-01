Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 663 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.1% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $382.79. The company had a trading volume of 41,096,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,471,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.10. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

